In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Robby Shelton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 9 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Shelton's 90 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Shelton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 59-foot putt for birdie. This put Shelton at 2 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Shelton's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Shelton's tee shot went 285 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 111 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Shelton to even for the round.