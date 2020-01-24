-
Talor Gooch shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 58th at 1 under; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, J.B. Holmes, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Stallings, Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm, and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Gooch's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Gooch had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Gooch's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
