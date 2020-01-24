In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Joaquin Niemann hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sebastian Cappelen, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Joaquin Niemann hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Niemann's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

Niemann's tee shot went 291 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Niemann's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.