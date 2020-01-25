-
Tyler McCumber shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
Highlights
Tyler McCumber jars eagle putt at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tyler McCumber rolls in a 27-foot putt for eagle at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tyler McCumber hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 10th, McCumber's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McCumber hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, McCumber reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put McCumber at 2 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 5 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, McCumber chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCumber to 4 under for the round.
