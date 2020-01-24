Dominic Bozzelli hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Bozzelli's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Bozzelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Bozzelli had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Bozzelli's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Bozzelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bozzelli chipped in his fourth from 13 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Bozzelli at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Bozzelli's 158 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.