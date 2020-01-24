-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 8 under; Matthew NeSmith, J.B. Holmes, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Zac Blair, Scott Stallings, Jhonattan Vegas, Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Im's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Im hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Im to 3 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Im chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
