In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Chase Seiffert hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Seiffert got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Seiffert's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

Seiffert hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Seiffert hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Seiffert hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Seiffert chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Seiffert hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.