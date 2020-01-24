In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sam Ryder hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 107th at 2 over; Sebastian Cappelen and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Zac Blair, Jhonattan Vegas, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Ryder hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ryder at 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Ryder hit his 100 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ryder at even-par for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.