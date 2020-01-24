-
Matthew NeSmith putts well in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under.
On the par-5 13th, Matthew NeSmith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
