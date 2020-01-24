In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Smith hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Smith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Smith at 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Smith's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Smith's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Smith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Smith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Smith hit his 91 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.