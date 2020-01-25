  • Wes Roach shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Wes Roach sinks a 68-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 15th hole.
    Wes Roach drains 68-footer for birdie at Farmers

