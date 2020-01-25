-
-
Wes Roach shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Wes Roach drains 68-footer for birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Wes Roach sinks a 68-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 15th hole.
Wes Roach hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Roach finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Roach's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Roach had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Roach to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Roach's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 2 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Roach reached the green in 2 and sunk a 68-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Roach had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to even for the round.
At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Roach got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Roach to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.