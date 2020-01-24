-
-
Mackenzie Hughes finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes jars 39-footer for birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Mackenzie Hughes sinks a 39-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 91st at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 9 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Hughes hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Hughes chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hughes at 1 under for the round.
Hughes his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to even-par for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Hughes at 1 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Hughes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.