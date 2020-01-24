  • Mackenzie Hughes finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Mackenzie Hughes sinks a 39-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes jars 39-footer for birdie at Farmers

