In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Nelson Ledesma hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ledesma finished his day tied for 120th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Ledesma's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ledesma's 189 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ledesma had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 44-foot putt for eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Ledesma at 3 under for the round.

Ledesma got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Ledesma's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Ledesma's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 3 over for the round.

Ledesma got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ledesma to 4 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Ledesma hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ledesma at 5 over for the round.