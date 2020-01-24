Eddie Olson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Olson finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Olson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Olson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Olson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Olson to even for the round.

Olson got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Olson to 2 over for the round.

Olson tee shot went 233 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Olson to 3 over for the round.

Olson stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 201-yard par-3 third. This moved Olson to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Olson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Olson to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Olson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Olson at 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Olson chipped in his third shot from 82 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Olson to even-par for the round.