In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 109th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 8 under; Sebastian Cappelen, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Malnati hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Malnati's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Malnati's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.