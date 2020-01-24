Patrick Reed hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reed finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Patrick Reed's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Reed hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Reed had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Reed's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.