In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bramlett finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Joseph Bramlett's 169 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Bramlett's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.