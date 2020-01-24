In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Grayson Murray hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 58th at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 8 under; Sebastian Cappelen, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Murray hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Murray's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Murray hit his 250 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Murray hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Murray to 4 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Murray had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Murray hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Murray to 1 over for the round.