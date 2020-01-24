In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, John Huh hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 11 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Huh's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Huh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Huh at 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Huh got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Huh to even for the round.

Huh's tee shot went 287 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.