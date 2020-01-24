  • Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Joel Dahmen lands his 177-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen's tee shot 9 feet yields birdie at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Joel Dahmen lands his 177-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.