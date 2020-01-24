Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Dahmen hit his tee shot 287 yards to the fairway bunker on the 451-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Dahmen's 161 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

Dahmen's tee shot went 281 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 11th, Dahmen missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Dahmen had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.