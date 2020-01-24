-
Bud Cauley shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Bud Cauley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 108th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Sebastian Cappelen, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Cauley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cauley to 1 over for the round.
Cauley got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 2 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 3 over for the round.
