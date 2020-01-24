Byeong Hun An hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, An missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left An to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, An chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, An reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, An got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved An to 4 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 over for the round.