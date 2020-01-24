-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 143rd at 6 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Sebastian Cappelen, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a 261 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Ortiz's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Ortiz's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ortiz hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th. This moved Ortiz to 4 over for the round.
