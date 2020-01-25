  • Harry Higgs shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Harry Higgs chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs chips in for birdie at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Harry Higgs chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 18th hole.