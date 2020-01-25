In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Higgs hit his 102 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Higgs's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Higgs's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.