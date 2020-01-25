-
Harry Higgs shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Harry Higgs chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Higgs hit his 102 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Higgs's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Higgs's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.
