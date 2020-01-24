In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Tringale hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tringale hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

Tringale's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Tringale hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Tringale's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 44 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Tringale's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 over for the round.