In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Martin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 131st at 4 over; Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sebastian Cappelen, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Martin's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Martin hit his 99 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Martin's 81 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Martin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Martin to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Martin went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Martin to 4 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Martin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Martin to 4 over for the round.