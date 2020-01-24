Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 6th at 6 under with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler; Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Sebastian Cappelen, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Bradley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Bradley had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Bradley hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.