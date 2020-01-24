  • Keegan Bradley shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastian Cappelen carded a 6-under 66 at the Torrey Pines South Course, while Keegan Bradley turned in the same score on the North Course, placing the two in a tie atop the leaderboard by one stroke heading into Friday.
    Round Recaps

    Bradley, Cappelen tied for lead at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastian Cappelen carded a 6-under 66 at the Torrey Pines South Course, while Keegan Bradley turned in the same score on the North Course, placing the two in a tie atop the leaderboard by one stroke heading into Friday.