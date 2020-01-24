-
-
Vince Covello shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
Vince Covello hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Covello finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 11 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Covello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Covello to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Covello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Covello to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Covello suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Covello at 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Covello had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Covello to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Covello had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Covello to 3 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Covello's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.