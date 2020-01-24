-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 130th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 8 under; Sebastian Cappelen, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Kodaira had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kodaira hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 3 over for the round.
