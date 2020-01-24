Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 129th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 third green, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Kizzire went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kizzire to 6 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Kizzire's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.