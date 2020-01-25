In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Gligic hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Gligic got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Gligic hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Gligic's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Gligic's tee shot went 229 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gligic hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.