Rhein Gibson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 9 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gibson hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gibson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Gibson to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Gibson's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Gibson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.