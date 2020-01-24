Kevin Tway hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Tway chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Tway chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tway had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Tway suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Tway went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.