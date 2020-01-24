Xinjun Zhang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Zhang's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Zhang chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 4 over for the round.