Michael Thompson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
Highlights
Michael Thompson chips in for eagle at FarmersIn the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Thompson chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Thompson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 91st at 1 over; Sebastian Cappelen and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Zac Blair, Jhonattan Vegas, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the par-5 ninth, Thompson chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
Thompson got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 13th, Thompson hit his 185 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
