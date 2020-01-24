  • Michael Thompson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Thompson chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Thompson chips in for eagle at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Thompson chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 9th hole.