Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 80th at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 11 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Grillo's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 4 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Grillo had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.