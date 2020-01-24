In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Kokrak hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 8 under; Matthew NeSmith, J.B. Holmes, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Zac Blair, Scott Stallings, Jhonattan Vegas, Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Kokrak's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Kokrak's tee shot went 300 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 192 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

Kokrak's tee shot went 296 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Kokrak hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.