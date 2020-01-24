In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kyle Stanley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 79th at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 9 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Stanley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Stanley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stanley to 3 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stanley's 136 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Stanley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Stanley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Stanley hit his 78 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.