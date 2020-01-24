-
-
Brendan Steele shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 120th at 3 over; Sebastian Cappelen and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 8 under; Matthew NeSmith and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, Zac Blair, Jhonattan Vegas, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Steele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Steele at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Steele hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
Steele got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.
Steele's tee shot went 286 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.