Jamie Lovemark shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
Highlights
Jamie Lovemark sinks breaking putt for birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jamie Lovemark rolls in a breaking 18-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jamie Lovemark hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lovemark finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Lovemark hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lovemark to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Lovemark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lovemark hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 13th, Lovemark hit his 110 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Lovemark's 183 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 4 under for the round.
