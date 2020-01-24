-
Billy Horschel finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Impact
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 10th, Horschel's 177 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Horschel reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a 247 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Horschel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.
