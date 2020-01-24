Seung-Yul Noh hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Noh finished his round tied for 142nd at 6 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 11 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Noh had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Noh's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

Noh his second shot went 54 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Noh's 87 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Noh hit his 254 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Noh suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noh at even for the round.