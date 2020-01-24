-
Ryan Brehm putts himself to an even-par second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Brehm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brehm finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 9 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Ryan Brehm hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Brehm's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Brehm got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 17th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Brehm stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Brehm to even for the round.
