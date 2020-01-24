  • Rory McIlroy shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Rory McIlroy sends his 270-yard second shot to the green, landing his ball 12 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 9th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy's beautiful second leads to birdie at Farmers

