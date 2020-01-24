-
Rory McIlroy shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy's beautiful second leads to birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Rory McIlroy sends his 270-yard second shot to the green, landing his ball 12 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 9th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, McIlroy hit an approach shot from 272 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McIlroy hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 570-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
