Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kang finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Sebastian Cappelen and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 8 under; Matthew NeSmith and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, Zac Blair, Jhonattan Vegas, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Sung Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sung Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Kang's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kang hit his tee at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang hit his tee shot 271 yards to the fairway bunker on the 443-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

Kang's tee shot went 287 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kang had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.