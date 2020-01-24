In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day in 2nd at 8 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Snedeker hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Snedeker's 183 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Snedeker had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Snedeker's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Snedeker hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Snedeker's 146 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Snedeker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 6 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker's tee shot went 240 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.