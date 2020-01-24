  • Brandt Snedeker shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Brandt Snedeker holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker holes out from bunker at Farmers

