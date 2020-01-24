Josh Teater hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 120th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Teater hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Teater to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Teater hit an approach shot from 268 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Teater had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Teater's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 2 over for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Teater had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Teater to 5 over for the round.

Teater hit his tee at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 55-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Teater to 4 over for the round.