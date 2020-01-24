  • Josh Teater shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Josh Teater jars a 55-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-3 16th hole.
    Josh Teater sinks 55-footer for birdie at Farmers

