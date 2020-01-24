Nick Watney hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 130th at 4 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, J.B. Holmes, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Stallings, Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm, and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 11th green, Watney suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 4 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Watney's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Watney had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Watney hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Watney's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.