-
-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas opens with birdie at FarmersIn the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Vegas's 163 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.