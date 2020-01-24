-
Marc Leishman finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Marc Leishman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Sebastian Cappelen, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Leishman's 160 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Leishman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Leishman at even for the round.
